Search for Kim Bambus to continue tomorrow

The search for a missing 21-year-old woman near Auckland has been suspended this evening, and is due to resume tomorrow.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Kim or her auto since the morning of Friday 24 March.

Kim Bambus told friends she was going for a run near Piha on Friday and has not been heard from since.

“Police met with Kim’s family again this afternoon and we continue to offer them support at this hard time”, he said.

Bambus was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, pink exercise top, black shorts and black and white Nike exercise shoes.

Later on today dependent on tide conditions, further searches of the coastline will be considered, using inflatable surf life-saving boats and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

When she didn’t return her friends drove to the beach, where they found her vehicle, with cellphone still inside, parked at the entrance to Ahu Ahu Track (Mercer Bay loop track).

“We are still keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Kim, and we very much remain hopeful that she remains alive and will be found alive”.

Insp Mander on Sunday said nothing, including foul play, could be ruled out yet.

Search party numbers have halved since yesterday – with around 22 people scouring the bush around Log Race Road, Ahu Ahu track and Mercer Bay.