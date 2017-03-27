Search For Missing CSU Student Suspended

“We are hopeful we can still locate them”, Sgt. Spencer Gross told the Times.

“It’s currently under investigation, but right now our primary focus is on our search”, Coast Guard spokesman Michael De Nyse said Thursday morning. Luo was struggling with the current around and first mate Dillman jumped in to rescue him. “We continue work closely with our partners to search for Andrew and Jie, all of us have them and their family in our thoughts and prayers”. His family has traveled from Rome to Florida to aid in the search efforts.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing Colorado State University student and a crew member off the coast of Florida. He and 14 classmates had chartered a 71-foot yacht for spring break. The vessel left Maximo at approximately 4:00 pm.

The charter yacht had 15 students on board Tuesday when it anchored at Shell Key.

Five of the students began jumping into the water.

The student, 21-year-old Jie Luo, was swimming near a charter boat when he was swept away by strong currents. The students stated they were not told of the unsafe conditions.

Authorities said a total of 18 people were rescued on the Tampa Bay area’s waters on Monday and Tuesday after various incidents.

Sheriff’s officials said Davis attempted to toss Dillman a personal flotation device, but the wind caught it and blew it in the opposite direction.