Sears says there’s ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business

Having lost $10.4 billion since 2011 and $2 billion past year alone, the parent firm Sears Holding Corp. of Hoffman Estates, Ill., acknowledged in a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that doubt existed about its “ability to continue as a going concern“. Sears, Kmart, and Nike all have a strong presence in major malls throughout the country. “But it’s been underinvested and bled dry”.

But a year ago Sears lost more than $2 billion. “On the contrary: [Sears’] product mix, its store environments, its customer service, and its general approach to retailing are actively deterring consumers from visiting”, Saunders said.

Hollar’s blog details a range of actions including a liquidity increase of up to $1 billion through its Secured Loan Facility and a standby letter of credit facility; an amendment to its existing asset-based credit facility in February that provides an additional $250 million of financial flexibility; a restructuring program to deliver at least $1 billion in annualized cost savings; its $900 million sale of its Craftsman tool unit; the monetization in late January of five Sears full-line stores and two Sears Auto Centers for $72.5 million; and an additional $105 million in gross proceeds from the sale of three Sears full-line stores. Sears Holding’s shares fell 12 percent to $7.98 a share on the Nasdaq and trading volume was 4 million shares, more than twice average volume.

Sears suppliers are reportedly protecting themselves against missed payments, while insurance companies are no longer providing coverage to vendors for nonpayment from the embattled department store chain.

In February, Sears announced a restructuring plan meant to cut costs by at least $1 billion in 2017.

There are also new and dynamic players that have also revolutionized the market, namely Amazon.com. Sears has upped its presence online, but is having a hard time disguising its age.

Industry analysts have concluded the storied retailer may have reached the point of no return.

“We have to protect ourselves from the risk of nonpayment”, said the managing director, who declined to be identified for fear of disrupting his company’s relationship with Sears.

For Sears to survive, he said, it would need to operate just 200 stores.

Still, Sears’ cash position has shrunk dramatically in recent years. As for Kmart, Perkins does not see much of a future. “There’s still a place in America for Sears, especially in the cities where Walmart is not established”. “I was raised on Sears & Roebuck, the Wish Book [Christmas catalog]”. The company began opening retail locations in 1925 and expanded swiftly in suburban malls from the 1950s to 1970s. Not anymore. Not as online shopping from wherever becomes a preferred method of personal commerce – and makes the likes of Sears and Kmart afterthoughts, if any at all. “We still have some of those”.

Like many, Allen said she grew up with Sears and used to shop at the store all the time.

But the onset of discounters like Wal-Mart created challenges for Sears that have only grown.

As recently as the 1990s, the chain thrived under CEO Arthur Martinez who made a bigger push into high-profit apparel and reignited shopper interest in the retailer with the “Softer Side of Sears” campaign.

The company issued a statement later Wednesday stressing that despite the cautionary language in the annual report, it believes it is on course to turn around its struggling business.

Sears has been a member of the retail dead pool for years, but until this week the company had not openly acknowledged its tenuous existence, said Ken Perkins, who heads the research firm Retail Metrics LLC.

Sears and Kmart have been struggling to attract new customers, while keeping loyal shoppers happy.

“I notice that the last few weeks there’s been a lot of clearance tags, and I was wondering about that”, Calvillo, a 24-year-old San Bernardino resident, said Wednesday. “It stands for being dependable and reliable”.