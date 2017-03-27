Sebastian Lletget released from US National Team camp due to injury

Sebastian Lletget scored the U.S. national team’s opening goal on Friday night against Honduras, but was forced to leave the game in the 18th minute with a left foot injury.

Forward Jordan Morris and defender Michael Orozco, who were not in uniform Friday, were released. On Fox Sports 1’s broadcast of the game against Honduras, the injury was reported as being to the Galaxy midfielder’s left ankle.

Because of the injuries, Coach Bruce Arena on Saturday summoned midfielder Paul Arriola, Orozco’s teammate at Mexican club Tijuana.

Arriola can step into the position on the right side of midfield at which Lletget started. In addition, midfielder Jermaine Jones is eligible to play Tuesday after serving a yellow-card suspension. He was the most likely to have started on Tuesday, and now we likely see Tim Ream or Geoff Cameron start alongside Omar Gonzalez in central defense.