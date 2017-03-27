Sebastian Vettel hails ‘massive achievement’ after win in Australia

” It was probably the best race of my life until that moment [retiring with seven laps left]”. But they both did the two fastest laps of the race towards the end of the Grand Prix with two laps to go, so they both have the potential and I think they’ll both be up there when they hook it together.

“For all of us, it is a positive surprise”, a beaming Vettel said at the post-race media conference. That the respite was provided by Ferrari is of even greater pertinence, at a time when many were questioning their relevance. So the closer we can be to that, the better it is.

“I think the people always kept believing”.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the team will “leave no stone unturned” to remedy its Australian Grand Prix defeat by Ferrari, something he admits was “personality-building” after three years of dominance.

“Then I had to take care of Valtteri into Turn 1”. But all things in perspective.

The effect of that we’ll really get to see down the line.

Lewis Hamilton echoed these comments when he took to his Twitter account shortly after the race, too.

So the fact that the two Silver Arrows were outpaced by a rival is hugely significant and opens up the possibility of a genuine title race for the first time in years, with Hamilton and Vettel finally competing against each other on a level playing field.

The Melbourne crown has provided the 32-year-old with good fortune thus far.

“It’s not the time to look at the table”. “I’m excited to watch it, first time in 11 years now in front of the TV, so that’s a massive different experience”. I am really grateful to have that fight with him. “It’s going to be great for the fans”, declared Hamilton after he failed to make any impression on Vettel’s tearaway Ferrari in the closing stages of the 58-lap dash around the Albert Park street circuit.

“It’s going to be a big challenge and we have to work really hard if we want to beat Ferrari”, he added. “But I’m proud of what the team has done”. But you probably knew all that already. “They’ve obviously done a great job over the winter”. It is massive for the team.

It’s a massive achievement. It is just the beginning. It’s good to start with a podium with a new team and every position is important for the Championship.

With regulations created to make the 2017 F1 cars faster and increase the competition at the front of the grid – wider tires, greater aerodynamics, bigger fuel loads and increased downforce – Vettel proved Ferrari’s extra pace in pre-season testing was genuine as he picked up the team’s first GP win since his last victory in Singapore in September, 2015.