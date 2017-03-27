Second post mortem takes place on Donegal woman murdered in India

Danielle McLaughlin, who was 28 and from Buncrana, was found dead last week on a beach near Goa, where she had been travelling.

Further tests are now due to take place in Belfast before her body is returned to Buncrana before her funeral.

A post mortem suggested she had been strangled and had suffered brain damage.

The family had requested the second inspection for more information about how she died, Colin Bell, from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, told the BBC. Donegal Woman Danielle McLaughlin has been flown to Dublin today.

They had been celebrating Holi – a Hindu spring festival – in a nearby village.

Her body left India on Thursday morning and is expected to arrive at Dublin airport later.

Police in India have said a 24-year-old-man has admitted the rape and murder of an Irish tourist.