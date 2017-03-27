SEE PHOTOS – Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner, Happier Than Ever!

Jennifer Garner (L) and Ben Affleck’s (R) happy family spotted strolling the street of a Los Angeles town over the weekend.

Garner has been spending a lot of time in Georgia filming her upcoming movie Simon Vs. The 44-year old actress wore a black V-neck sweater, trousers and high heels with her hair down while the “The Batman” actor wore a blue shirt underneath a bomber jacket and denims trousers.

Ben Affleck leaned in for a kiss with wife Jennifer Garner, on Sunday, after the family attended church. They were seen with their kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Sam, 5 as they exited church grounds in Brentwood, California, US Magazine reported. “The Homo Sapiens Agenda”.

This comes after the Argo star penned a heartfelt note on his Facebook page on March 14 admitting to have gone to rehab for alcohol addiction.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first steps”, the actor wrote.

He went on to say that he is very grateful for the life he lives, and he is very grateful for his loving family, including Jennifer who has supported him and taken care of the children while he has worked and completed rehabilitation.

Earlier this month, sources told People that the mom-of-three has chose to call off the divorce, and ‘wants to work things out with Ben. It added that reconciliation is still a possibility because of their love to each other and their children.

Ben and Jennifer have been co-parenting their children together since splitting up in June of 2015 after being married for 10 years.

A source close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner admitted that the couple always had a chance to reconcile and that they still love each other.