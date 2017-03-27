Selena Gomez opens up about depression, fame

The April issue is out on national newsstands 28th March.

It’s been a few months since she came back-bagging a Coach deal and finding a romance with The Weeknd along the way-and Selena has Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to thank.

Since taking a career break in late August, Gomez had largely withdrawn from the public eye. She made her first post-treatment appearance at the American Music Awards in November, and she’s continued to get therapy.

Check out the top five most surprising things we learned from her Vogue interview below.

The next day, the two stayed close for a lunch date in the same city.

Selena’s 90-day hiatus and “rehab stint” past year also comes up, a stay in a Tennessee psychiatric facility she says was catalyzed by the toll touring takes on her: “I’ve cried onstage more times than I can count, and I’m not a cute crier”.

“People so badly wanted me to be authentic”, she told the magazine.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out”, she says. We girls, we’re taught to be nearly too resilient, to be strong and sexy and laid-back, the girl who’s down. “At concerts I used to make the entire crowd raise up their pinkies and make a pinky promise never to allow anybody to make them feel that they weren’t good enough”.

Selena adds she quit the app – which she doesn’t even keep on her phone anymore and the password is only known by the member of her team who runs the account – after it brought her down. Instead, Gomez prefers to go on long drives with girlfriends, who apparently include “a realtor, a techie, some folks from church”. In fact, she fantasizes about disappearing from social media, despite having 113 million Instagram followers. Of course, she obliges, but not before slipping in some primo Bieber shade. I always end up feeling like s… when I look at Instagram. “I don’t think there’s a moment for me to chase”.

Considering how open she is with her fans and how upfront she’s been about her mental health struggles, that’s saying a lot – and that’s exactly what this feature does, as Gomez is totally candid about the pressures she felt as a performer.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me”, Selena explains.

“My self-esteem was shot”.