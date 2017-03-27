Selena Gomez Surprises Teens & Inspires Them to Dream Big

One group of high school students were in for a big shock on Thursday when they received a surprise visit from Selena Gomez.

Step Up’s CEO Jenni Luke was also at the event, which aims to encourage young women to see and achieve their full potential. The latter is known for its works on empowering young women from less privileged communities.

The 24-year-old singer, who was named a spokeswoman for the brand in December, spent an “inspirational” day with teenagers in the Step Up program at two schools in Los Angeles.

Selena told students of Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Environmental Science High School that she wanted the atmosphere to be comfortable, casual and for everyone to feel free to get to know her, although “most of you know most of my life anyway”. At each of the schools, Gomez and Step Up CEO Jenni Luke led “the students in a curriculum lesson created to promote and celebrate the global girl community”, according to press materials.

And in a statement, Selena added: “I am truly thrilled to be involved with Coach and their support of Step Up“.

According to Luke, Selena Gomez’s actual appearance during the activity significantly placed emphasis on the foundation’s message for young girls to understand their capabilities and reach their goals.

She wasn’t there to look pretty and show off her Coach duds, however.