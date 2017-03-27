The ACA takes billions of dollars each year from the wealthy and gives that money to millions of everyday Americans to subsidize their health care costs. I think President Trump comes out of this weakened…

Today’s decision to pull the American Health Care Act highlights a host of concerns the American people have with this failed legislation.

At a 2015 Catholic Health Association gathering in Washington, President Barack Obama thanked Sister Keehan for her steadiness, strength and “steadfast voice”. “This is a Republican Party in disarray”, said Pocan.

The amended legislation accelerates the repeal of various taxes under the ACA, and imposes an immediate ban on state Medicaid expansions.

Although she said under the ACA no federal funds could be spent on abortion, a nonpartisan government agency in an assessment of the law in 2014 said abortion coverage was available in some plans. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and other top agency officials already have signaled they would allow states to impose work requirements on able-bodied adults to qualify for Medicaid – something Obama officials steadfastly rejected. That would have dramatically increased the costs for older – and often sicker – Americans. The bill also would have eased restrictions on what insurance companies can charge older customers, allowing rates for older farmers to skyrocket.

One reason is that insurers’ profits are expected to fatten under the bill.

“To be the only industrialized nation in the world that does not guarantee all its citizens health care is a disgrace”, she said, adding: “We are at a real crossroads in our country’s sense of its responsibility to its people”.

But some critics insisted that Trump and the GOP leadership have gravely miscalculated their chances of success.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said in an interview that he disagreed with Trump’s assertion that letting the markets explode was the best course of action.

For Canamucio, the Republicans’ bill didn’t go far enough in dismantling the ACA.

Paul maintains that the House bill fails to solve the problem of escalating premiums.

Maybe the best way to approach health care reform is to admit that after decades where nothing meaningful was done by government or the private sector to restrain health care costs, most people can not afford even a doctor’s visit.

Longtime House Commerce Committee Chairman John Hunt, R-Rindge, understands very well Trump’s challenge, having tackled it for the individual health insurance market in New Hampshire after the last Republican was elected governor, Craig Benson in 2002. Boehner was forced out of office in 2015 largely by the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, the same group whose opposition was largely responsible for the crumpling of the GOP bill on Friday.

Sister Keehan is quick to point out that the health care legislation signed into law seven years ago is far from flawless, but she says it was an “incredible step forward”.

Instead, the council is calling for recreation of an individual insurance marketplace where consumers may buy “catastrophic” coverage to cover major health events. But because it has evolved that way, “it is exceedingly expensive, because everything has to go through the health plan”. For almost a decade, they’ve heard countless Republican congressional candidates promise to repeal Obama’s statute, a pledge that became a centerpiece of Trump’s presidential campaign. I think if Obamacare were to survive, I think there would be (public) retribution on the Republicans…who stood by and did nothing.

“Lawmakers will soon face two options”, Corry Bliss, the organization’s executive director, said in a news release. The GOP proposal would have de-funded Planned Parenthood for a year, disrupting millions of women’s choice of their own health providers for reproductive care and cancer screenings.

Here is more about the Republican’s American Health Care Act.