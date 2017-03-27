Sena Defends Goon MP; Says “Even Kapil Sharma Is Allowed To Fly”

On Friday Indigo, a private airline, said it had cancelled Gaikwad’s return booking and banned him from future flights. Let the employee complain. I am not going to repeat my complaint to anyone again.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi on his part said Gaikwad’s action is not appropriate as a Member of Parliament, adding he should, therefore, immediately apologise. Gaikwad, who Friday bragged about beating the 60-year-old Air India staffer, displayed no remorse even 24 hours after the incident.

AirAsia, in the previous month, had filed a police complaint against two drunk passengers for creating a nuisance onboard. “How can an MP be banned”, Sena’s Anandrao Adsul asked in the Lok Sabha.

The government is examining the legality of the ban on flying that Air India and the Federation of Airlines have imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Lawmakers from other parties also came down heavily on Indian airlines. All because the manager denied him a business class seat on a Pune-New Delhi Air India all economy flight. Mahajan said the MPs, so far, have not given notice of a privilege motion.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has come out openly in support of the MP, calling out for a shutdown in Gaikwad’s parliamentary constituency Osmanabad.

Gaikwad kicked up a huge storm on social media after his video thrashing a senior Air India employee went viral. Gaikwad had refused to alight, holding up the aircraft for over 40 minutes. Referring to an earlier incident of violence by an MP against an airline staffer previous year, Raju said following that episode, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had come out with safety guidelines. “We have good safety regulations but never in my dreams expected an MP to be caught (doing this)”.

The minister was reiterating his views on the incident.

It was not just verbally that he had abused the Air India official.