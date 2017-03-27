Senate has been vindicated on Magu’s case, says Abdullahi

An SSS report made available by a group, Advocacy Justice to journalists and media houses on Friday March 24, gave insights to the damning details presented by the SSS to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice in respect of Magu’s rejection by the Senate last December.

The Senate had twice rejected Mr. Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “The claim that EFCC documents, including EFCC letters addressed to the Vice President and being investigation reports on the activities of Emmanuel Kachikwu and his brother Dumebi Kachikwu, were found in his home during a search by the DSS came to me as a surprise”. Aliyu Sabi has said that the Senate had been vindicated for its rejection of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC. The annexure indicates that Magu was indicted after he was placed on disciplinary process and awarded “severe reprimand” for actions prejudicial to state security.

The document, said the DSS memo, was an official/ classified document of the EFCC, duly received by the commission, but was recovered at Mr. Umar’s private residence. Air Commodore Umar was detained by the DSS for several months despite court ruling asking for his release, he is now under surveillance, which revealed that the contract he got was with the help of Mr. Magu, who had earlier been shown the house by one Uche, a close business associate of Umar introduced to him by the acting EFCC Chairman. The DSS memo was evidently part of the additional information.

The DSS alleged that Magu allegedly used his position to settle personal scores with his perceived opponents.

This moved the DSS to write: “An officer appointed as acting Chairman of EFCC should, by all means, be one of impeccable credentials, with proven integrity and capacity to lead the nation’s fight against graft in high and low places. This far, it is evident from Magu’s antecedents that he is by no means that kind of officer”. More so, for an officer who was indicted and almost dismissed 6 years ago, to again be involved in similar circumstances it is clear that Magu is a Perennial offender and can not change.

The letter added that Magu exhibited “total lack of judgement by moving into a tastefully furnished accommodation without any scrutiny of how it was furnished“. “This is curious and speaks volumes of his personality”. Now, they have communicated, just wait for the official.

The presidential aide told New Telegraph that President Buhari has high confidence in the job that Magu is doing in the anti-graft agency and is not ready to substitute him with any other person. It was however discovered that Lawson was actually working in the interest of the Federal Government and the action was subsequently expunged.