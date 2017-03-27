Senate kills Alaska predator protection order

Acting under the rarely used Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn rules approved by federal agencies by a majority vote, the Senate restored policies adopted by Alaska game officials to increase the number of animals such as moose and caribou – prized by hunters – by making it easier to kill the animals that prey on them. This bill disapproves of a Department of the Interior rule that seized authority previously delegated to the state of Alaska to manage its own fish and wildlife on federal wildlife refuges within state lines. The repeal passed in the Senate Tuesday, and will become law once the President signs it.

The 52-to-47 vote, which was nearly entirely along party lines, represented the latest instance of Republicans using a powerful legislative tool – the Congressional Review Act – to eliminate regulations that Barack Obama’s administration finalized before he left office in January.

Although the rule deals specifically with non-subsistence predator control, Sullivan spoke extensively about Alaska’s critical subsistence hunting and fishing. “Ask people who have to live off the land and need the food” whether the Obama-era rule is needed.

The HSUS along with 70 other groups, including Alaskans for Wildlife, Alaska Wildlife Alliance, Friends of Alaska Wildlife Refuges, Lynn Canal Conservation, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, Oasis Earth, Resurrection Bay Conservation Alliance, Sierra Club – Alaska Chapter and the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council opposed H.J. Res. 69. Maria Cantwell told the New York Daily News. “Refuges are places where we celebrate biological diversity, not where wolves and bears are inhumanely killed for no good reason”.

“While shooting sow grizzlies with cubs may be legal, I suspect the public will never view it as ethical”, he said. It also allows the killing of young cubs and pups, as well as their mothers.

Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to The Huffington Post’s request for comment. “Killing wolves and bears in this cruel, unsportsmanlike fashion is outrageous, especially in national wildlife refuges that belong to all Americans”. Today, we’re one step closer to delivering on that commitment and eliminating a wrongful seizure of Alaska’s fish and wildlife management authority. “President Trump should veto this threat to wildlife and our natural heritage”. Last month, Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, called the Obama administration’s rule a “last-minute attack on outdoorsmen“.