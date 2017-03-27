Senate panel advances new appointed-superindent bill

A Senate committee approved a controversial bill Monday that would change the Superintendent of Public Instruction from an elected position to an appointed one.

It also added a two-year IN residency requiremen and qualification requirements, including that the person must have at one point been a teacher, principal or superintendent (or held those licenses) for five years.

But an amendment approved in the Senate Rules and Legislative Procedure Committee Monday altered the House bill enough to revive it.

A Senate rule says when a bill dies or is defeated, any legislation with “that exact language or substantially similar language shall be considered decisively defeated and shall not be considered again during the session”.

There have been two bills considered by the General Assembly concerning the way the superintendent’s position is filled. James Buck, R-Kokomo, by a 26-23 vote. It set the date at 2021 and also included a provision to empower the governor to appoint members to the Charter School Review Panel.

IN is only one of nine states that elect the state school chief on a partisan ballot.

Teachers’ unions say the changes improve the bill, but still say the superintendent should be an independent voice on education policy.

To opponents’ claims that the move would limit voters’ ability to affect education policy changes in the state, Bosma said, “I think we’re continuing the misconception that the elected superintendent has control of policy in the state of Indiana”.

The amended legislation calls for the governor to appoint the state superintendent in 2025 and requires the candidate be an in resident for at least two years and earned an advanced degree.

Bosma contends that there has been strong support for four decades for making the state superintendent of public instruction an appointed position.

“It was literally been debated for 45 years”, he said. “It’s been advocated by every governor, Republican, and every Democrat governor since 1984”. The new secretary of education would have to have at least five years of education experience, and would have to have been an IN resident for two years.

Though the vote to advance the bill was along party lines, Sen.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis), the author of HB 1005, says the change would bring political balance and remove partisan politics from the position.

Kruse said he planned to oppose the bill if it came to a full Senate vote.