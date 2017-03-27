Serbia marks 18 years since start of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation bombing

Serbia marked the Remembrance Day for victims of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation bombing that started 18 years ago, at Railway Bridge near the city of Leskovac that was destroyed with two bombs, which killed around 15 civilians. People gathered in Serbia’s Grdelica Gorge, near the bridge where two North Atlantic Treaty Organisation missiles hit a passenger train.

“We will never be part of the alliance which killed our children, nor of any other alliance“, Vucic said.

Anti-NATO sentiments run high in Serbia since the 78-day bombing in 1999 over a bloody crackdown by Serbian forces against Kosovo Albanian separatists.

A man walks by the newly exhibited “Neva”, Soviet made surface-to-air missile system, in Belgrade’s military museum, Serbia, Thursday, March 23, 2017.

It was 18 years ago that the Clinton Administration and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation began carrying out airstrikes against Serbia as part of a campaign to impose Kosovar secession.

Serbia has turned mostly anti-Western and pro-Russian after a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military intervention 18 years ago that ended with its former ethnic-Albanian province of Kosovo declaring independence in 2008.

The Kosovo War, and the NATO-imposed solution, remain a sore spot for Serbia, particularly as it pertains to the ethnic Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo, who wanted to remain part of Serbia but were required by North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to be part of the secession.

