Severe Weather In North Texas; The Great Tonsil Debate

That area will be at an enhanced risk for severe storms on Monday, with very large hail and damaging winds possible.

Although not confirmed by the National Weather Service, the Justin Fire Department reported a tornado did touchdown near the area in Denton County. Large hail crashed through vehicle windows across the area. The storm then moved east and produced hail the size of softballs near Corinth.

An unconfirmed tornado was reported near Justin, Texas.

Portions of North Texas are still in a Tornado Watch Sunday evening with the watch scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m.

There were 70 reports of severe weather on Sunday, with about 57 hail reports across the Southern Plains.

Some storms could turn severe west of Fort Worth Tuesday evening.

An active jet stream pattern will lead to multiple waves of severe thunderstorms this week and potentially into next weekend, said weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce.