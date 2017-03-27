Shahzaib Hasan fifth Pakistan global to be suspended over alleged corruption

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday suspended the fourth player to be mired in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal.

“He can’t come to Pakistan as he is on bail and has to appear before UK’s national crime agency in April in this case”.

Later on Muhammad Irfan was suspended by the PCB, and a charge sheet was submitted against him.

Both Sharjeel and Khalid were issued chargesheets by the PCB but they refused to accept any of the charges and now a tribunal has been formed to investigate the matter. ESPNcricinfo understands that Shahzaib was questioned over two days about his relations with the already suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif and was asked why he had delayed reporting an approach by three days.

Jamshed, 27, who has appeared in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 internationals is presently settled in the United Kingdom with his family but appeared in Pakistans ongoing domestic season in January.

Hasan last played an worldwide for Pakistan during the 2009 World Twenty20 and has played 10 T20 internationals and three one-day internationals due to his inconsistent performances in domestic cricket.

The two players persuaded Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif to meet bookies and indulge in spot-fixing.

A PCB spokesman said that the anti-corruption unit had not made any decision on Shahzaib who might be called again on Thursday or he could also be served with the notice of charge. In the reply, Shahzaib states that he did not provoke any player and informed the PCB of everything he knew.

Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed are believed to be the central characters of the latest spot-fixing scandal engulfing Pakistan’s cricket.