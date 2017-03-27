Shailene Woodley Reportedly Strikes Plea Deal in Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Arrest

Shailene Woodley has agreed to a plea deal over her trespassing arrest. Now, People reports that Woodley – who was in North Dakota to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline – will take on a year of unsupervised probation in exchange for pleading guilty for a charge of disorderly conduct.

Under the agreement, Woodley would forfeit $500 bond she posted after her arrest.

On October 10, the young Hollywood star made headlines when she was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass and one count of misdemeanor engaging in a riot while she was leaving a North Dakota pipeline construction site she and others were protesting at.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

The actress was detained while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in Standing Rock, North Dakota previous year.

She is anticipated to plead guilty in her case. “I think one of the biggest ways that we’re going to defeat this pipeline more so than even protesting on the front lines is to divest from these big banks that are invested in the pipeline”.

Woodley continues to speak out about DAPL.

During her arrest, Shailene personally recorded her legal drama – then handed off her phone to her mom as she was being taken into custody. However, the charge of participating in a riot has been dropped. The plea agreement was made just days before Woodley was scheduled to go to trial on the Dakota Access Pipeline protest charges; that trial had been scheduled for March 31. A judge had not ruled on the plea agreement as of Friday. “The front lines don’t necessarily have to be in North Dakota”, Woodley told Colbert. You can create a protest in New York City.