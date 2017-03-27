Shares Gapping Lower Before the Bell: Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 3460. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Berenberg Bank on Monday downgraded Lloyds Banking Group’s analyst rating to “Sell” with its price target of 55 highlighting a potential decrease of -19.19% from Lloyds Banking Group’s current price of 68.06. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LON:LLOY) shares are under pressure today after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock to “sell” from “hold” and reiterated a 55p target price, saying it believes the lender is overvalued.

As of 13:33 BST, Lloyds’ share price had lost 1.84 percent to 66.80p, as compared with a 0.85-percent dip in the benchmark FTSE 100 index. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.67.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lloyds Banking Group plc now shows a Weekly Performance of -0.86%, where Monthly Performance is -2.26%, Quarterly performance is 7.79%, 6 Months performance is 14.19% and yearly performance percentage is -7.47%. The broker has noted that its revenue and earnings per share expectations stand below market consensus.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group PLC's previous dividend of $0.85.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, 0 reported it as Underperform and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. The stock has performed -0.86% over the last seven days, -2.26% over the last thirty, and 7.79% over the last three months. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 22.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.05 Billion. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment.