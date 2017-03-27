Shares in a Chinese dairy company plunged 85% in just minutes

The lender’s account may help shed light on a rout in Huishan shares that erased US$4.1 billion of market value in less than 90 minutes on Friday and heightened concerns over unexplained swings in Hong Kong stocks.

The volume of trading was “quite incredible”, he said, noting a whopping 779 million shares in the company were traded Friday, compared with a daily average of about 14 million.

The selloff came more than three months after Carson Block, the short seller and founder of Muddy Waters LLC, issued a report on Huishan alleging the company was worth “close to zero”.

Huishan rejected the Muddy Waters report when it was published in December, calling the allegations “groundless” and saying the report contained “obvious factual errors”.

Mr Ben Kwong, executive director of KGI Asia in Hong Kong, said: “This kind of volatility in individual stocks will alert investors to the potential risk of investing in private Chinese companies”.

“Sharp volatility is sometimes related to margin calls from brokers so if they fail to settle margin calls there may be forced liquidation and that would increase selling pressure”.

Huishan declined to provide an immediate comment on the drop in its stock.

Muddy Waters estimated that Huishan has overstated the spending on these farms by RMB893 million to RMB 1.6 billion, to support the company’s income statement fraud.

Short seller Muddy Waters released a report on Huishan Diary back in December.

“It’s definitely not what I expected to happen”, Block said by telephone from San Francisco.

The stock’s collapse is a huge blow to the Red Dragon, as Huishan is the country’s largest dairy farmer and has over 78 farms spread across Greater China.

In July and August of 2015, the stock surged 60% amid a spate of open-market purchases by CEO and controlling shareholder Yang.

The dramatic turn of events is a vindication for Muddy Waters, but spells disaster for Huishan’s shareholders and Ping An Bank, which has taken Huishan shares as collateral to extend a HK$2.14 billion loan to the company.

The tumble had little impact on other shares in the city.

Hong Kong now has 50 trading halts stretching beyond three months, exchange data showed, including Superb Summit International Group Ltd which Muddy Waters shorted in 2014.

Such attacks by short sellers often trigger a suspension on the trading of the target company’s shares.