Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 91.68 on Monday.

With a total market value of $0, Kraft Heinz Co has price-earnings ratio of 32.63 with a one year low of $76.06 and a one year high of $97.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion.

ROI deals with the invested cash in the company and the return the investor realize on that money based on the net profit of the business. During the same quarter past year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is 105.26%. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,385,568 shares of the company's stock worth $661,081,000 after buying an additional 133,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Kraft Heinz Foods Co (NYSE:HNZ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter.

“Unilever was arguably on the right course to improving profitability – but there’s nothing like a little external pressure to expedite the process (whilst also forcing its hand into other means of value creation)”, Barclays said in a note to clients, as quoted by Proactive Investors, adding that it expected the company to extend the reach of its zero-based budgeting initiatives and “edge up” margin guidance when it unveils its self-help measures. The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant launched the review amid shareholder criticism in the wake of Kraft Heinz’s recent failed bid. The Company’s principal products include ketchup, condiments and sauces, frozen food, soups, beans and pasta meals, infant nutrition and other food products. If a company is trading for less than its book value (or has a P/B less than one), it normally tells investors one of two things: either the market believes the asset value is overstated, or the company is earning a very poor (even negative) return on its assets.