Sharks defend Micheal Haley sucker punch vs. Predators

San Jose Sharks forward Micheal Haley will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety Monday afternoon for a roughing/sucker punch incident on Nashville Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok Saturday night.

As Haley was playing the puck along the boards inside the Sharks zone in the third period at Bridgestone Arena, Jarnkrok moved in and put his shoulder into Haley, who was knocked face-first into the glass.

Haley was pegged with a 10-minute match penalty for his antics and was ejected from the game.

Jarnkrok was seemingly fine after the punch, but Haley’s reputation could catch up to him here and earn him some supplemental discipline.

The Preds would go on to win the game 7-2.

“I feel pretty good”, Jarnkrok said.

He retaliated by coming after the Predators center – and now, it could cost him games. “He got in a good punch on me”.

According to the National Hockey League rulebook, a player who earns such a penalty “shall be automatically suspended from further competition until the commissioner has ruled on the issue”. The Sharks do not play until Tuesday against the Rangers so it should be determined by then what his punishment is or isn’t. “This isn’t the wild, wild west”.