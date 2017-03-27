Sharna Burgess Brushes Off Romance Rumors Between Her & DWTS Partner Bonner Bolton

Even though we’re less than a week into the format start of the season, there are already questions aplenty surrounding whether or not Bonner Bolton is dating his professional partner Sharna Burgess.

Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton visit “Hollywood Today Live” in Hollywood on March 23, 2017. However, DWTS producers might want the dance partners to keep up the flirty behavior for the sake of the show. “We’re not going to stand here and lie and say we don’t, but everyone made such a big deal tonight that I didn’t really know what to say to it”.

It reportedly appeared cameras were rolling on Sharna and Bonner for a Dancing with the Stars segment, but they still seemed to be in a world of their own.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Bonner when he says he’s single? She’s pushing me hard I’m working hard. “And we hope for romance in the air!” “[I’m] 100 percent [single]”.

On Tuesday night, Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton were spotted at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles. OK, so they’re not dating, but they sound like great friends! “We’re not together”, she confirmed to the outlet after days of speculation. News of their outing. Twitter seemed to quickly explode with reactions to Bolton’s actions.

“Are you dating anyone outside of Dancing with the Stars?“. They’ll be performing a Viennese Waltz, but Bonner wanted to teach Sharna how to Texas two-step.

The notion of a dance couple on the show becoming a real-life couple is not altogether foreign. They include Season 19 third place finishers Janel Parrish and Val Chmerkovskiy, Season 18 champs Maks Chmerkovskiy and Meryl Davis, and Season 18 fourth place finishers Peta Murgatroyd and James Maslow. “I think I get on her nerves a little bit sometimes”.

Sharna added: ‘We have a great chemistry getting to know each other, but obviously we’re three weeks into this thing of having met each other on his ranch and we’re having a lot a lot of fun.

She did bring up her partner in one post from the night, writing, “I admire the determination and confidence of the American Cowboy, and I see so much of that in Bonner“.