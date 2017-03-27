Shaun Tait retires from all forms of cricket

Tearaway paceman Shaun Tait, who bowled one of the fastest balls ever recorded in Test cricket for Australia against England in 2010, has retired from the sport aged 34 because of an elbow injury. After playing 3 Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 Twenty20 Internationals and picking up 95 wickets, Tait finally made a decision to take the final break and hanged up his boots. He last appeared in the T20 series played against India in January 2016. I knew during the Big Bash that I was going to finish up.

“I honestly wanted to play a couple more years, whether it was over in the United Kingdom or here”, Tait noted. But I didn’t expect the things will be as hard as it was this year.

Tait, who made his global debut against England in Nottingham during the 2005 Ashes series, was recognised as one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, clocking 161.1 kmph against England in 2010 which is among the fastest balls ever bowled in worldwide cricket.

Then in 2009, he declared his retirement from the first-class cricket.

During his glittering years on the field, Tait bagged 23 wickets in the ICC World Cup 2007 and played a crucial role in helping the Aussies lift their 3 World Cup trophy in West Indies. But repeated injuries kept him off the field and hampered his speed.

“The elbow has pretty much gone off a cliff now, it’s done and dusted”.

Australian bowler Shaun Tait celebrates after capturing the wicket of Black Caps batsman Brendan McCullum. He also featured in 21 Twenty20 Internationals and finished with 28 wickets at an average of 21.03.

The 34-year old pacer represented Australia in all three forms of the game – playing three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is. If I was still performing really well, I’d probably do it [have surgery and keep playing]. The game’s getting quicker and better and I’m getting slower and a bit older.

Talking about Tait’s retirement, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “In his prime, Shaun was the world’s fastest bowler”.

“It’s emotional, there’s no doubt about that”, he said.

“It’s probably a cliche that a lot of guys say, but just being with the lads (is what I’ll miss the most)”.