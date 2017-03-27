Shooting in Ohio’s Cincinnati night club kills 1, injured 14

Mauricio Thompson said a “mini brawl” broke out inside.

“He was just accepting the money, telling people, this is the no-wait line, they were paying $40 to $60 to get in that line”. Another person walked into West Hospital with a non-gunshot injury and was treated and released. “It was just insane”, an eyewitness tells WCPO.

Police initially said they believed at least two shooters were involved in Cincinnati, but later Neudigate said in a tweet there was only one reported gunman, though police were still trying to determine if there were others.

Police say a few men were able to bring guns into the club despite security officials patting down and using wand metal detectors to check club-goers when they enter.

“The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear”, Williams said. A federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives team was also at the scene.

The shooter, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group in a 911 call to police during the assault on the Pulse nightclub.

Cincinnati police are still searching for suspects in a massive shooting inside a nightclub.

Multiple assaults were reported at Cameo from 2014 to 2016, affiliate WXIX reported.

“I don’t want to make speculations on what happened, but just keep an eye on your young people”, Williams told reporters at a news conference, according to ABC News.

“It was a chaotic scene”, Sgt. Eric Franz said. “We have 14 people that have been injured from gunfire, one of which is deceased”. At least 15 others were shot, and one of those people is in “extremely critical condition“, Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac said. The victims of the shooting have been rushed from the nightclub on the east side of the city to local hospitals and fire stations, police added.

“Saddened to learn about last night’s shooting in Cincinnati“, Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted.

CNN reports that Cameo allows admission to anyone over the age of 18 on Friday nights. Saturdays are “21+ grown and sexy night”, the Facebook page says. It was previously called Club Cameo, and before that, a gay club called Adonis.