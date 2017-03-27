Should there have been a vote on the health care bill?

It was an epic, damaging, self-inflicted collapse that smothered the GOP effort.

But House Speaker Paul Ryan shelved the bill to avert a certain defeat. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take us to repeal this law”.

The positive aspects of Obamacare include: Millions of Americans without health insurance (including children) now have it; people with pre-existing conditions cannot be turned down for coverage; the annual and lifetime benefit caps have been removed; and an emphasis on preventative care has encouraged people to visit a doctor regularly (at low or no cost). “However, it makes repeal effective years from now, retains most of the ACA’s regulations, imposes its own mandates, and is likely to exacerbate the very problems that Republicans have spent seven years rightly blaming on ObamaCare”.

In fact, the failure of the GOP health care plan could signal trouble ahead on a whole range of fiscal issues, from Trump’s and Ryan’s effort to rewrite the tax code for the first time since 1986 to passing new spending plans for this year and next and raising the debt ceiling by early fall to avert a first-ever default on USA debt. “Do not worry!” the president tweeted.

We are therefore following, with more than passing interest, the political developments unfolding in the States, the latest being the defeat of the proposed Bill for the American Health Care Act (AHCA) which was created to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. “We’re back to the drawing board”.

Next to the legalized abortion debate, there has probably not been a more controversial topic than the Affordable Care Act – commonly referred to as Obamacare.

The drive represented the GOP’s first genuine opportunity to repeal Obama’s statute. He faced defections from centrist Republicans who thought the bill went too far and conservatives who considered it too weak, plus solid Democratic opposition.

When House Republicans and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price came up with their plan, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office found that it would cause 26 million to lose insurance compared to the ACA, with premiums skyrocketing particularly for the elderly just below the eligibility age for Medicare. There was also opposition from doctors, hospitals, consumer groups and AARP.

Ryan said supporters of the Affordable Care Act’s repeal had a problem when they removed parts of the health-care policy supported by the Republican Party’s moderate members in an effort to gain support of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

“I can tell you right now there’s bitterness within our conference, it’s going to take time to heal that”, Collins said.

Democrats, loyal defenders of Obama’s law, were literally jumping for joy.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said that “at some point” lawmakers have to address the costs and availability of health care and said he was willing to work with the administration and both parties to do that.

“We will get there”, he said Friday.

The New American reported at the time: “The bill does repeal the individual and employer mandates, along with numerous Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) taxes, and it attempts to repeal the ACA’s Medicaid expansion and reform the program”.

Senior members of Congress – including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – already are bridling at his initial budget proposal calling for steep cuts in many departments and agencies, including EPA, State Department/USAID and NIH.

Mr Trump’s status as an unconventional politician served him well in the 2016 presidential campaign, for which he won the overwhelming support of those who bought into his promise to “drain the swamp”.

“D-O-N-E done. This bill is dead”, said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., who heads the House Energy and Commerce Committee. President Trump said last week in Louisville that he could not pass massive tax reform until he passed this bill.

But there was no easy path ahead.

Conservative Republicans want to gut Obamacare tout court; moderates want to maintain – or even expand – coverage, while helping the middle class deal with rising costs.

“We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with the winning”, he said during the campaign. Apparently House Speaker Paul Ryan wasn’t listening closely enough to the drip, drip, drip of the tea inside the House Republican caucus, even though it washed away John Boehner from leadership.

“I am proud to stand with President Trump and Speaker Ryan in support of patient-centered, free-market health care reform.

I made a promise to constituents in the First District that I would fight to repeal this flawed law, and that’s a promise I intend to keep”.