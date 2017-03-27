Shropshire border golfer Aaron Rai claims Kenya Open victory

Aaron Rai of United Kingdom (UK) is the overall victor of the 49th edition of Kenya Open Golf Championship that concluded at par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi yesterday.

The victor was consistent in the championship, firing a four under par 67 in the opening day. Adren Saddier of France settled for second position with a total of 14 under par 270 while Francesco Laporta and Matt Wallace of England finished joint third on 13 under par 271.

Aaron Rai, who learnt his craft at Patshull Park Golf Club, earned 28,213 euros after finishing seventh at the European Tour’s Joburg Open last month.

It is disappointing to have foreigners come over and go away with virtually all the prizes in local tournaments.

Most of the touring players take part in tournaments nearly weekly, unlike the Kenyans who wait until only two weeks to the Kenya Open to participate. He said he would be back next year to defend his tilte.

However, that was not to be as the top placed Kenyan was Ngige, tied 34th with a score of five under par 279.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the prize- giving ceremony, challenged Kenya Golf Union to nurture young talents and put emphasis on junior golfers getting the exposure needed to raise the standards of local golfers. Ngige was making a cut in the event for the second year running. He redeemed himself on the final round scoring three under par 68. I’m sure we will have more time to celebrate once things settle down but feels really good to win the Kenya Open after failing to make the cut previous year.

But Ngige admits he is yet to embrace playing in the scorching sun as all his best results in the championships (four under on Friday and three under on Sunday) were realised when he was slotted for early morning tee off.

The three, Mumias’ Dismas Indiza, Thika’s Simon Ngige and Windsor’s Riz Charania had Kenyan’s hopes of having a local victor squarely on their shoulders after the second.