Sidhu can continue with TV show

Amarinder Singh had earlier said he had no objection on Sidhu continuing with his television shows, but would change his portfolio of culture minister if it was in conflict with his show.

Sidhu, who is the Culture, Tourism, Archives and Museums Minister in Captain Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet, can continue to work in a popular comedy show on TV since there is “no legal bar” and “conflict of interest”, said state’s Advocate General (AG) Atul Nanda in his legal advice tendered to the Punjab Government yesterday.

As per the AG’s opinion, Sidhu faces no legal barrier in continuing with his work on the show.

The advocate general has further opined that there is no impediment to the Minister continuing with his work on the show in terms of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, which sets out various disqualifications under Sections 8, 8-A, 9, 9-A, 10, 10-A, 11-A.

The Punjab Chief Minister had sought the Attorney General’s legal advice on whether there was any restriction on the continuation of Sidhu’s work as a celebrity guest on TV or if it amounted to conflict of interest. “The chief minister will not have to take any drastic measures”, said a minister.

In a statement issued here, Raveen Thukral, media adviser to the CM, said that Captain Amarinder had ordered the officers concerned to deal with the situation in Gurdaspur jail as they deemed fit and ensure that law and order was restored in the prison without delay.

In his preliminary report on the Gurdaspur incident, state home secretary NS Kalsi said the incident occurred when a few gangsters, undergoing trial in murder cases, incited inmates of one of the barracks to confront the prison staff after assaulting three jail warders on duty.

After Capt. Amarinder had asked the Centre for a special package to provide one-time loan waiver to the beleaguered, debt-ridden farmers of Punjab – former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had alleged that the Congress government in Punjab was finding escape routes to run away from their promise on loan waiver to farmers.

But Sidhu’s doing the TV shows will be in direct violation of code of conduct for ministers.

He cited “moral responsibility” for discontinuing any activity of a commercial nature owing to his holding public office.

The four-page report of the advocate general further concludes, precluding the need for any change in the culture portfolio of Sidhu.