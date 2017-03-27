Singaporean couple jailed for starving Filipina maid

The husband – Lim Choon Hong – received a three-week jail sentence as well as a $10,000 fine, while his wife, Chong Sui Foon, was slapped with three months in prison.

In reply to a query from TODAY, a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Chambers said that the prosecution is appealing “on the grounds that both sentences imposed are manifestly inadequate”.

The couple and their children reportedly ate different food that is of greater quality than that of Gawidan’s, whose meals were bought by Lim.

She was given two or three slices of plain white bread and one to two packets of instant noodles for breakfast, while for her second and last meal of the day she was given five or six slices of plain bread, prosecutors said.

The Singaporean paper added that Gawidan also has to ask permission before drinking water and is provided with tap water only.

Chong also limited Gawidan’s showers to 1-2 times a week and supervised the maid inside the toilet as the latter takes a bath, according to The Strait Times.

Gawidan, who is in her 40s, had stopped menstruating because she was getting only 75 percent of the recommended level of iron, a nutrition expert testified at the trial.

The maid was not allowed to use their toilets and was forced to use the common toilet in the condominium.

“This is definitely a familiar practice, especially by employers who want to save money”, Gee said, adding that although overall living and working conditions for domestic helpers in Singapore had improved, “a lot more needs to be done”.

Defence counsel Raymond Lye said his clients had no intention to cause harm.

The couple also paid Gawidan $20,000 as part of a settlement agreement, which precludes Gawidan from suing them in civil proceedings.

District Judge Low Wee Ping disagreed, saying that Chong’s preoccupation with cleanliness would not have led her to restrict the type and quantity of food she gave to Ms Gawidan. The judge said there was no link.

The couple’s lawyer Raymond Lye told AFP they will remain out on bail pending the prosecution’s appeal, adding that they were “remorseful and honest in expressing their regret”.

However, he said that Lim should pay the maximum fine to reflect that he had failed to comply with regulations for a prolonged period.

In her defence, Chong had said she suffered from an eating disorder when younger and had been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder as an adult, media reported. He did not say more on the judgement.

“The conduct of Lim and his wife is reprehensible, and MOM will prosecute individuals who fail to safeguard the well-being of the worker”.

Foreign domestic workers who need help for well-being issues may call the MOM FDW help-line at 1800 339 5505.