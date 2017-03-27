Sisi meets Lebanon premier Saad Hariri in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed on Monday the importance of a two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, official Ahram newspaper reported.

Trump invited Sisi in January but the date of the visit had not been announced.

President Trump extended the invitation, according to White House officials who spoke with Reuters.

After friendly phone calls and what Donald Trump called “chemistry” have set the tone for a new era of warmer U.S.

For Sissi, Trump appeals as a US leader who unlike Barack Obama is not interested in berating an old ally on human rights.

The presidency also noted in its statement that Al-Sisi discussed a number of subjects with Hariri and expressed Egypt’s appreciation of the diversity of Lebanese society and the current government’s stance in highlighting the need for moderation and avoiding tensions, including religious extremism and foreign interference. The Egyptian president complimented Abbas on his “wise leadership” which served the Palestinian people well. Observers also see a domestic element to Abbas’ Cairo trip: the kudos received from President Al-Sisi which come at a time when Abbas’s popularity is waning.

Al-Sisi was also the first leader to congratulate Trump on winning the US presidential election in November 2016.

Egypt has forged closer ties with Israel since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi led the military overthrow of an Islamist president in 2013, and the two cooperate closely on security matters, especially efforts to combat militants in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip.