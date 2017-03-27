Six aid workers killed in South Sudan ambush

At least 7.5 million people across South Sudan, nearly two thirds of the population, need humanitarian assistance, WFP said.

On Sunday, the Sudanese government said it agreed on opening a new corridor via El Obied, Heglig, Rubkona and Bentiu for delivery of humanitarian aid to the population affected by starvation in South Sudan’s Unity and Greater Bahr el Ghazal States.

“[Such attacks] not only put the lives of aid workers at risk, they also threaten the lives of thousands of South Sudanese who rely on our assistance for their survival”, said Eugene Owusu, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, stressing that security of relief workers has to be ensured so that they are able to provide relief to the those with vast needs across the nation.

Three years of civil war in South Sudan have seen warring parties deny access to aid, attack humanitarian workers and loot relief supplies.

According to OCHA, it was the highest number of aid workers killed in a single incident since the conflict began in December 2013 in the world’s youngest country.

“By opening this cross-border corridor, the government of Sudan is showing its commitment to the people of South Sudan and further strengthening cooperation with the global community to pull South Sudan back from a widening starvation that could affect another one million people”, said Ruedas in a press release.

“These attacks against aid workers and aid assets are utterly reprehensible”, said Mr. Owusu.

The corridor will be used to deliver aid from the town of El-Obeid in central Sudan to Bentiu, a town in famine-struck Unity State, it said, adding that the Sudanese presidency had ordered the delivery of 10,000 tonnes of sorghum – a staple food in the two countries – through the corridor.

On 10 March, local staff of an worldwide aid organisation were detained by armed rebels during fighting in Mayendit town for four days before being released.

Sudan is also now hosting over 350,000 South Sudanese refugees, who have arrived since the conflict erupted in December 2013. This year, at least 12 have died and at least eight humanitarian convoys have been attacked.

Michele Sison, deputy USA representative to the United Nations, on Thursday told a Security Council meeting that the government’s obstacles to humanitarian work in the famine-struck areas “may amount to deliberate starvation tactics”.

Ethnic violence has dominated the crisis in South Sudan, which became an independent nation in 2011.

South Sudan’s conflict broke out after President Salva Kiir accused his rival and former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup.