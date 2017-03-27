Six school children feared dead in Japanese avalanche

The students and teachers were from several different schools and were taking part in a springtime climbing event when the accident happened, said the reports.

The avalanche hit the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort in Tochigi prefecture on Monday morning and six people have been found showing no vital signs, according to local media.

The Tochigi government said three other students were also injured, and two more students and an instructor are missing.

Japanese Meteorological Agency data showed the region has had 26 days of continuous snow.

More details of the incident are awaited.