Smith wins toss, Australia to bat in decisive fourth Test

Asked about the leadership style of India’s likely stand-in captain, the visitors’ skipper did not miss an opportunity to subtly critique Kohli’s mannerisms.

India were dealt a big blow with Virat Kohli being ruled out due to an injury, and he handed the captain’s reigns to Ajinkya Rahane who became the 33rd Test captain of India.

“I can say that at times, I am in that zone where things are happening for me because of that experience, because I know how to do things, how to continue batting and how to continue concentrating for a longer period of time”. “He had said in the press that he will only play if he’s 100 percent fit, that has not been the case”.

India made two changes, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav replacing Kohli as India, to be led by Ajinkya Rahane, opted to bolster their slow bowling department.

The Australians named an unchanged line-up and will field the same players who did duty during the third Test.

“Sometimes you have to respect the fact that these things are a part of your career and these things are bound to happen”, said Kohli.

Besides Kohli, the team management will not have any headache in dealing with the batting combination.

“I’m confident he’ll be able to do a good job for them”. “It’s a attractive setting here in Dharamsala – the fourth Test match of a series at one-all against India it’s a great occasion to be involved in”. I’ve not done anything special so far but still the guys have fought it out. “Since then, I have been playing this format and I think it’s the experience of playing domestic circuit and working hard, day in and day out is paying off now”, he said. It’s obviously different from how you play at 100 per cent fitness. “I have to give it a few more hours and make that call”. “He’s probably a bit more chilled-out out in the field, probably not quite as emotional”, Smith said of his former Pune team mate in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

“I think [Rahane] understands the game really well”.