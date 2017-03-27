Snake Gets Loose On Ravn Flight From Aniak To Anchorage

The snake was between four and five feet in length, although very docile.

The snake had hitched a ride on Ravn Alaska flight 7133 that was headed from Aniak in southwest Alaska to Anchorage. “What’s that? That’s how we figured out there was a snake sleeping in the corner”. That owner can then super casually forget said snake in the overhead compartment, letting it slither free right on through to the next flight.

Photos provided by KTVA viewer Anna McConnaughy show a rather large snake curled up under a carry-on bag.

Snakes on a plane is something most people think of when asked to name a not so great movie. Snakes are actually specifically listed as prohibited in the passenger cabin pursuant to FAA Cabin Safety regulations.

The pilot quickly came back to help with the snake scare.

The youngster was one of seven passengers travelling on the Ravn Alaska commuter flight on Sunday from the Alaska village of Aniak.

It is believed the reptile escaped from a passenger on a previous flight.

Ravn issued a statement saying it prohibits rodents, ferrets, reptiles, and snakes being used as service animals on its flights and that the snake was not registered to travel on the aircraft.

Ravn Alaska spokesman William Walsh said the airline was thankful for the heads up but added the passenger had violated airline policy by bringing the snake aboard without declaring it. However, it has specific requirements for carrying on reptiles.

Other than a few garter snakes, Alaska is not a natural habitat of any wild snakes, according to CBS.