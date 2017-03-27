Snap Inc (SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Snap! The maker of Snapchat is enjoying a sudden rush of love from sell-side analysts.

Shares in newly public tech company Snap Inc, the creator of messaging app Snapchat and more recently the Spectacles camera, are on the up after a series of fresh analyst ratings. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday.

However, JP Morgan, also an underwriter, started with a “neutral” rating. They set an underperform rating and a $28.37 price objective on the stock.

That trend saw a reversal Monday, when James Cakmak, an analyst with Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., issued a “buy” rating for the stock and gave it a target price of $25. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday.

Stock shot up as much as five per cent higher in pre-market trading after ratings from Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets were initiated. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The average price target is $23.67 – or essentially unchanged from today’s level.

Having a price of $22.74, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) traded -1.69% lower on the day. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. “With Snap’s large, valuable, and highly engaged user base generating ad inventory and the monetization path in mobile now well worn, we believe the potential for outperformance as the company continues to innovate against the growing mobile opportunity outweighs those early stage risks”.

