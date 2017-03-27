Sneaky snake snared at Auckland Airport

The snake is possibly a brown tree snake from Australia.

Biosecurity staff at Auckland Airport were greeted by an unexpected passenger hitching a ride on a private jet on the weekend.

Last week, a snake was found on a flight to Anchorage, Alaska.

It appeared the snake crawled into the wheel housing of the private jet, which arrived in Auckland from Brisbane.

The ministry said the snake was yet to be identified, but it was most likely a brown tree snake.

He said it doesn’t pose a risk humans but could do serious damage to our native bird population.

They say the aircraft was stationed in Brisbane for six weeks before coming to New Zealand.

Mr Hughes said there weren’t any other snakes on the the plane and believes this hitch-hiker is a one-off.

The snake was in poor condition when it was caught, but still alive. “Biosecurity officials are doing their best to make sure it stays that way”.