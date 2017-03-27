Somali pirates release hijacked ship and crew without ransom

The EU Naval Force (EU Navfor) has confirmed the release of the bulk fuel tanker Aris 13 and her eight Sri Lankan crew, without payment of a ransom, just hours after the pirates and the local maritime force exchanged gunfire.

Aris 13 is said to have released the crew after the Combined Maritime Force, a 41-nation force based in the UAE and led by an American Admiral, intervened.

Eight Sri Lankan crew were on the vessel when it was taken over on Monday and a lot of them were being held captive in a locked room.

Naval forces and the pirates clashed earlier Thursday.

Image: Protecting World Food Programme (WFP) shipments to Somalia is a core task for EU Naval Force Somalia.

Four people were wounded in the encounter, the BBC reported.

Steed, who was involved in the talks that freed the Asian sailors, says the product on the hijacked ship and type of insurance the ship carries influences length of the negotiations.

In their heyday in 2011, Somali pirates launched 237 attacks off the coast of Somalia, according to data from the International Maritime Bureau, and held hundreds of hostages.

The hijacking came against a backdrop of reduced piracy activities in Somalia. However, they are often harassed by illegal fisherman and large foreign trawlers off the country’s north coast.

“They desperately need to show their grievances by seizing the boat”, said Abdiwahab Ahmed, an elder in the coastal town of Alula.

The cost and time saving route, paired with the ship’s slow speed and lack of armed escort, left it vulnerable to attack.

Though anti-piracy measures ended attacks on commercial vessels, fishing boats have continued to face attacks.

It is the first such incident in five years in a region once overrun with pirates.

“But the one thing that’s not really been addressed is the real root cause of this, which is poverty and the lack of jobs on the ground”.