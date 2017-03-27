Sony Is Randomly Sending Golden Ticket Voucher Worth $100 To PSN Users

Starting yesterday Sony began sending out 20-percent-off discount codes to a good percentage of PSN users, but a select few Reditors are report having received the following extra special prize. The users who are receiving these codes appear to be selected at random as there are some who never get it while others have confirmed that they received their discount code.

Either way, if you were one of the people who agreed to get the Sony spam in question, there’s a chance you’ve got one of these shiny vouchers stewing away in your inbox right now. Meanwhile the $100 voucher code seems too good to be true but it is also the real deal so you better hope you are lucky enough to get it. The name is synonymous with the Golden Tickets in Roald Dahl’s timeless classic Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and just like its namesake these are super rare.

Make sure you have enabled such promotions on your account, and if you are lucky you might receive a “Golden Ticket” in your email. Well, if you have a PSN account you might want to do that, because Sony is randomly giving away “golden tickets” worth a whopping $100 on the PlayStation Store. All it says I have to do is redeem it by the end of March. If so let us know what you plan to buy with it by commenting in the comments section below.