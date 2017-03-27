Sony Takes On LG With New OLED TV

OLED is having its moment.

The tech giant on Tuesday announced pricing and availability details for its new lineup of slim 4K HDR OLED TVs, dubbed the Bravia A1E Series, first announced at CES in January. Sony Professional OLED Master Monitors have won a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award as well as a Technical Emmy Award for Outstanding Innovation in Engineering Development.

There are three TVs total in Sony’s new Bravia line up, but only two of them are getting prices today.

Even though Sony’s new OLED TV is set to compete directly with LG, the company will source its panels from LG Display, a separate subsidiary of the LG Corporation from the manufacturer of LG TVs, LG Electronics.

Similar to LG OLED TVs, the Sony A1E will be compatible with either primary kinds of HDR content, which is the Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The new Sony TV display 4K HDR picture that will wow every viewer.

First Implementation of Acoustic Surface Sound TechnologyTaking advantage of the OLED’s backlight-less structure, Sony developed a new Acoustic Surface sound technology which emits superior, powerful sound from the screen itself. If you touch the screen, you can feel a very slight vibrating sensation when the audio is turned up.

Around back is the TV’s easel (there’s no regular stand that attaches to the bottom) that contains a subwoofer and all ports / cable management.

The A1E incorporates the Android TV platform, to offer homeowners a choice of streaming services like Amazon Video, Google Play, Netflix and YouTube.

Google Assistant Built-inWith the Google Assistant built-in, users can quickly access entertainment, get answers and control devices around their home. We’ll have more information on that set when Sony makes it available, so keep it here at SlashGear for more!

The 55-inch XBR-55A1E will priced significantly above LG TVs at $5,000.

Sony has yet to announce the price of the 77-inch version of the TV, but money’s good that it will be pushing the $10,000 mark.