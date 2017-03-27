“Sorry, mate, the car’s done”. Daniel Ricciardo’s Grand Prix bummer

Daniel Ricciardo has been forced to start the Australian Grand Prix two laps behind the field from pit lane, after his vehicle stopped on the track during warm-ups as a result of an electrical problem. Scuderia Ferrari, though, simply couldn’t be stopped at the F1 season opener.

The four-times world champion cruised to his second win at Albert Park and 43rd overall with a almost 10-second gap over Mercedes runner-up Lewis Hamilton, proving the Ferrari cars’ encouraging winter testing was not just a mirage. I feel bad for everyone, for the fans. The more laps we get with this vehicle, the more we were learning.

And although Ricciardo initially plugged away, in the hope a safety-car period may give him the chance to close the gap on his rivals, he duly retired midway through the race – team principal Christian Horner suggesting a fuel cell issue was to blame.

If Ricciardo shunts are uncommon – his crash in qualifying on Saturday was just his third in three seasons, none of which have come in a race – non-finishes by the Australian are as much of a rarity.

He eventually joined the race from the pit-lane two laps behind the other cars but lasted just 25 laps before his vehicle finally ground to a terminal halt at turn three with an apparent fuel pressure problem.

The race started, with Red Bull technicians frantically working on his auto.

"On the plus side, I'm getting out of here – it's been a long week", he said.

“I was really trying to keep the pressure on … and got a bit lucky when Lewis came out (from his pit stop) in traffic”. Obviously I believe there’s more people here supporting me than the others and I’m sure they would have loved me to get out there and race.

“It was still valuable track time, but yeah”.

