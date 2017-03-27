South Carolina Edges Familiar Foe to Head to Final Four

If the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament failed to overwhelm, the next two threatened to overload us with dramatic tension.

SC will face Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed from the West Regional, in the Final Four on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona.

Fourth-seeded Florida and seventh-seeded SC, two Southeastern Conference foes, will meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden with the victor advancing to the Final Four. “I’m sure there’s people don’t like it”.

After going 7 for 12 on three-pointers in the first half, they were 0 for 14 on shots from beyond the arc in the second.

South Carolina, a No. 7 seed, has pulled off stunning upsets of Duke and Baylor during its Elite Eight run. This is by far the Gamecocks’ most impressive showing in the Big Dance, where they hadn’t won a game since 1973.

Spurrier coached collegiately for 26 years at Duke, Florida and SC, compiling a 228-89-2 record. They split their regular-season meetings, SC winning 57-53 in Columbia, Florida prevailing 81-66 in Gainesville. Gonzaga is also making its first trip to the Final Four.

SC opened the second half on a 12-6 run to get the lead to 49-28. The Gamecocks’ coach, Frank Martin, may be the most-liked coach among his peers in all of Division I; good luck finding anyone to say a discouraging word about him. Little did we know the future was now.

His team has since found its stride behind a suffocating defense, which held Baylor to a season-low 50 points on Friday.

SC fans are a giving bunch, apparently.

CHRIS CHIOZZA: “Probably just the amount that other conferences get talked about, being the best conference”.

“That’s what they game-planned for”. It all depends on how you look at it.

The Final Four will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

“I’m very confident. Whether I miss shots, I still just got to keep shooting it because if I don’t, I kind of feel like I’m hurting my team by not shooting it”, Allen said. “And so when you go in as the underdog, you don’t have any expectations on anything, so we just playing free and having fun”.

Sindarius Thornwell finished with 26 points as SC beat Florida to reach the Final Four for the first time. “Now, y’all gave us the stage to do it, and we’re just showcasing what we’ve been doing all season”. “I think I found ways on defense to help my team and just try not to hurt them“.

Midwest No. 3 OR, which eliminated Kansas on Saturday, meets South No. 1 North Carolina 40 minutes after the conclusion of Gonzaga-South Carolina.