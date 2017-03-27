South Carolina reaches first-ever Final Four

The 77-70 loss to SC in the Elite 8 was certainly one they could have won.

The South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 77-70 victory over the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The first NCAA Tournament in which Florida’s Mike White has ever coached provided plenty of hope for the future of Gators basketball in the post-Billy Donovan era. On the other side of the bracket, the Oregon Ducks, who ousted Kansas on Saturday, await the victor of Kentucky and North Carolina. I think today’s game should be more like the meeting at SC.

On the other end of the bracket, the Oregon Ducks are in the Final Four as well.

It was the third straight game the Gamecocks were trailing at the half and went on to win. “I was just in a situation where I just made plays”. “He’s one of the best players in the country”. Outside of me. But our team’s the most underrated team as a whole. That being said, we had no pressure to win the next game. And that’s our mindset.

“We felt like we was doing the right things”.

PJ Dozier added 17 points for the Gamecocks, Chris Silva had 13 and Kotsar 12.

Justin Jackson scored 34 points for North Carolina in that game, only to be topped by Malik Monk’s 47, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

“I’m just happy that we got in the tournament or got the university back into the tournament, and I’m happy that Coach White could be a part of that and everybody else can be a part of that”, Hill said.

“I know what type of character he has”.

It hasn’t been an easy road for SC.

As they go through life, both admitted that one play, one shot, will be the lasting memory that they take from their days in the program. We had a few open ones. “We have to guard them too”. Fourth-seeded Florida managed just three field goals over the final 3:55.

A tip-in from Kotsar provided the Gamecocks with their first lead of the second half at 49-48 with 11:28 to play. At one point, five straight Florida baskets were 3s, powering the Gators from four points down to five ahead.

SC forced 11 turnovers, receiving 13 points from the miscues, but had trouble defending the perimeter. There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties. Sindarius Thornwell started hot, scoring a quick 15 points.

Martin has transformed the SC program in a conference more noted for high-caliber football. He says that people need to know that their coach is the one that pushes that mindset. That was it. And that’s what we have been striving to do. The Gamecocks’ offense had the advantage over a Florida defense that started off the tournament having allowed 65 and 39 points in their two wins, respectively. And that’s what’s happened. Today’s game is the East Regional Final and takes place from Madison Square Garden in NY and will air on CBS. Florida and SC split their two regular-season games. Florida then took the game in Gainesville, 81-66.

Florida: This was Florida’s first NCAA Tournament game against a Southeastern Conference opponent. The Gators were making their ninth Elite Eight appearance, all of which have come since 1994.

South Carolina: This had been South Carolina’s deepest run in the NCAA Tournament.

