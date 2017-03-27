South Carolina’s Frank Martin had a heartwarming exchange with a kid reporter

Thornwell’s 26 points and the Gamecocks’ swarming zone defense meant a 77-70 victory over Florida on Sunday and a berth in the Final Four.

SC guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright (24) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an East Regional semifinal game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March.

They’ll be going up against the nation’s second-best defense in SC. SC won the first game 57-53, despite shooting 29 per cent from the field.

Oh, yeah, and a team that has won five NCAA championships.

Famous country singer and South Carolina alum Darius Rucker was seen crying in the stands as the South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to their first ever Final Four. However, the Ducks stood up to the Jayhawks, handled their late rally and deserved to win the game. They played very much like a team that was anxious about the consequences of losing, never a good idea.

North Carolina (31-7), which lost last year’s NCAA title game in heartbreaking fashion when Villanova’s Kris Jenkins hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer, reeled off a late 12-0 run to seemingly regain control against the Wildcats. “We want to go there and win it”. Now the Gamecocks improbably have strung together four in a row, riding a defensive assault to the program’s first Final Four. Head coach Frank Martin has his team firing on all cylinders right now and they definitely look the part worthy of a NCAA champion.

Consider North Carolina the tour guide at this year’s Final Four. It will be an all-Southeastern Conference matchup with the teams having split two regular-season meetings.

Johnathan Motley had 18 points, 12 in the second half, for Baylor (27-8), which just couldn’t get any offense going. But that was it. Florida was 0 for 14 from beyond the arc in the second half, a lot like the 0-for-17 effort the Gators had in their first meeting with SC this season. They finished 17 for 56 from the field (30.4 percent), including 3 for 13 from 3-point range.

“We’re not going to settle for this and we still feel, like, we got one more game”, regional MVP Sindarius Thornwell said with one of the nets draped around his neck.

Motley said the defense was “extremely tough”. They had scored those 288 points in the first three games on just 217 possessions, 1.333 PPP. And they did a great job of executing their game plan. We got a bunch of really good kids on our team. The teams continued to trade the lead throughout the rest of the half. The largest lead was 63-41. In four games, he has scored 105 points, hit one clutch free throw after another and battled amid the bigs to pull down an unbelievable 30 rebounds. He was 3-for-14 and had 10 points against Gonzaga.

Kentucky led for less than 4 minutes in a game North Carolina had a big edge on the boards and inside. It was 37-22 at halftime.

“I can’t even imagine it, ” PJ Dozier said. Then, in the final two minutes of the game, the Gamecocks went on a quick 4-0 spurt to take get a small lead, then made their free throws down the stretch. “I’m sure there’s people don’t like it”. They were trying for their third Elite Eight appearance.

They were a slight favorite against Marquette in the opening round but were a decided underdog against second-seeded Duke in the round of 32. And they have done all this from a program with zero tournament wins since 1973 and one measly tournament cameo (43 points and out in 2004) since the telltale year 1998. They have a 36-1 record and at one point during the season they were the number one ranked team in the nation.

SC will face Florida in an all-Southeastern Conference Elite Eight game on Sunday.