Add the names Sindarius Thornwell and Frank Martin to the top of the list.

The Gamecocks reached their first-ever Final Four following a 77-70 win over the Gators.

Next up for Martin and company is Gonzaga, who defeated Xavier on Saturday, 83-59. “You dream it every single day”.

It is a choice coaches face often at the end of close games: Call a timeout and a play or trust preparation will lead the players to make the right decisions without further instruction against a scrambling defense. But in the rematch on February 21, he led all scorers with 26 points as he was 3-for-5 from three-point range and 13-for-14 from the line. The last lead change came on two free throws by Thornwell with 2:24 left that made it 65-63. Florida managed just three field goals over the final 3:55.

Thornwell, the regional MVP, followed the deciding free throws with a nice assist to Maik Kotsar for a 4-point lead.

Thornwell, who won the East Regional’s Most Valuable Player award, led the Gamecocks with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, however, as has been the norm in this tournament, the team received valuable contributions from other players.

Sindarius Thornwell also will need to maintain his strong play. “His senior leadership just kicked in. These are the type of games we want to be in”. Having more than one reliable scoring option not only takes pressure off of Allen to carry the load, but it also means SC can’t focus on stopping just one player.

The Gamecocks shut down the Gators’ shooting from the perimeter in the second half (they went 0-of-14 after drilling seven threes in the first 20 minutes) and limited KeVaughn Allen (4-of-12 shooting) and Devin Robinson (1-of-5 shooting) to a combined 17 points overall.

“I’m just excited to be there and be on the court and just to be in the atmosphere and to finally just get a chance to play on the court is just a blessing and I think it all worked out”, Thornwell said. It announced the Gamecocks as a force but also prompted a team meeting for the Gators that triggered a nine-game winning streak, which included a rematch win against SC.

The Gamecocks went on a 16-0 run that lasted 7:44 in the first half. “If we’re down one, probably not calling a timeout”, Martin said.

The big knock on the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament was that there were not enough upsets, but that does not mean it lacked the intrigue that is synonymous with March basketball.

The Southeastern Conference rivals have never met in a bigger basketball game than they will Sunday at Madison Square Garden.