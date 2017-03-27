THORN IN FLORIDA’S SIDE: SEC player of the year Sidarius Thornwell scored 43 points in two games against the Gators and he has been maybe the best individual player of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 25.7 per game.

On the other end of the bracket, the Oregon Ducks are in the Final Four as well.

“It’s a great win for the program”, Gamecocks guard Duane Notice said.

“I talked to Coach D and Coach D was like you can trust this man”, Robinson said.

Wednesday is travel day for both the Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball teams as they go all across the U.S. for the next stage of their NCAA Tournament journeys.

Since the national TV audience for Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup promises to be the largest in Gamecock history, many viewers will be watching USC for the first time.

South Carolina’s roster, led by SEC Player of the Year Sendarius Thornwell, who had a game-high 24 points, features players from Gabon, Australia, Canada, Estonia and Senegal.

This is a team playing with none of the pressure it felt late in the regular season, when players held meetings to try and guard against a repeat of the year before, when the Gamecocks had been left out of the Big Dance. “He can really do a lot of different things”, said 6-10 junior Johnathan Motley, who leads Baylor in scoring (17.3 ppg.) and rebounding (9.9). Two schools that consider the Garden a home away from home in a No. 1 seed vs.

Baylor shot just 30.4 percent from the field and turned the ball over 16 times.

Editor’s note: “General Thornwell” makes a pretty badass nickname. All he asked us to do was win one game, win that game against Marquette. They reached the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012. They come from outside the power structure and have head coaches that have spurned jobs from within the power structure to remain there.

“We’re excite to have another opportunity to go and try to get a win at MSG”, P.J. Dozier said. SC held a 63-41 edge at the final media timeout with 3:58 left.

Baylor was able to close to 11 points but that was as tight as the game would get.

No. 1 North Carolina enters the Sweet 16 as the last Atlantic Coast Conference squad standing among the nine to qualify for this year’s tournament, and will take on No. 4 Butler as 7-point favorites.

The Gamecocks finished the first half on a 24-7 run, and led 37-22 at the half.

OUR PREDICTION: The Gamecocks had a distinct advantage in the first two rounds while playing in their backyard of Greenville, S.C. With the East Region shifting to Madison Square Garden in NY tonight, SC will no longer have that sort of advantage. It was 37-22 at halftime. No. 8 Wisconsin will meet No. 4 Florida in the nightcap.

Martin said that playing the Gators will help the Gamecocks not get overwhelmed by the importance of the game. “Which is what matters”, he said. I was coaching the kids of people I grew up with in the same community that had, excuse me, where people didn’t have two pots to piss in. “When you coach and teach your team defense, what’s more important, technique or attitude?” the reporter, Max, for Sports Illustrated for Kids asked the SC coach.

After first-round losses to Georgia State and Yale in the previous two NCAA tournaments, the Bears were only picked fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll.