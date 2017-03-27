South Carolina, UNC advance to ‘Final Four’

As a 6-2 shooter, some of his teammates like to joke that he can’t dunk at all.

The Gamecocks will be an underdog in the Final Four, despite having the country’s No. 2 defense by adjusted efficiency. They played very much like a team that was anxious about the consequences of losing, never a good idea. If it were a heavyweight championship match in Madison Square Garden, these two were like identical twins. When the final buzzer sounded, the No. 7-seeded Gamecocks had earned a 77-70 win over the No. 4-seed Gators for the first Final Four berth in school history. The University of South Carolina’s prized Gamecocks are facing off against the University of Florida’s Gators in a high stakes game that leads to one team making it to the Final Four. Zagoria is also a contributor to The New York Times.

“I listen to Sinatra”. SC is looking for its first Final Four appearance.

And it’s why the Gamecocks’ run is a big deal.

It was only fitting that the exclamation point on South Carolina’s Elite Eight victory Sunday started on the defensive end.

Thornwell said his team never panicked when they trailed at half.

“That’s the pinnacle. And for so many programs, that seems to be the pinnacle, and so there’s a lot of pressure that is put on to get to that game”. So we started saying, ‘We’re in a hard moment right now.

“Other players don’t have consistency”, South Carolina’s Chris Silva said. The results of those scrimmages aren’t public, but FSU head coach Sue Semrau said they’ve been valuable for the team. There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties. Justin Jackson leads the team with an average of 18.2 points per game while Meeks leads the team with 9.3 rebounds and Berry II leads the team with 3.6 assists per game this season.

The Gators built a 7-point halftime lead against SC on the strength of 7 for 12 3-point shooting.

“Florida blew us out at their place”.

They’ll have another shot in the Final Four against No. 1 seed Gonzaga. He didn’t miss a call, his demeanor was incredible, and now he’s heading these officials and mentoring them and educating them. “And that’s what we did”.

No. 7 seed SC withstood a first-half barrage that saw Florida knock down shots and deliver haymaker after haymaker.

So he hugged Thornwell and said, “I love you“. All eyes will be on the Gamecocks on Saturday to see if they can continue this magical run and continue to capture the hearts of even the most casual basketball fan.

“I can not even tell you like the little details, but it was just a battle, and whoever wanted it more and made plays and all of these things…”

Even this season, the Gators were no lock to get back to the NCAAs until they ripped off nine straight victories, starting in late January. “Did they kind of run out of juice a little bit?”

“I remember when he played in this league”, Foley said Sunday. Frank Martin got there once with Kansas State and fell short in 2010, but he’s patiently built the Carolina program to this point in his five years in Columbia.

Afterward, when asked how they turned it around, Thornwell talked about a rope. “And sometimes that ball bounces your way, sometimes it does not”.

Three different teams from the Southeastern Conference played three separate games in the Sweet 16. There were 0.3 seconds left Sunday when Luke Maye hit the game-winning jumper in a 75-73 game that turned wildly in the final five minutes and then turned again in the last minute, nearly like that Villanova-UNC classic last April.

And if you haven’t yet had your crow, I’m sure the SEC will fix you a to-go order while you watch the Elite Eight games.

“I just felt like plays needed to be made down the stretch and I stepped up and was in a situation where I was able to make the plays”.

Sindarius Thornwell (26 points) shoots the ball over Devin Robinson.

“I know what type of character he has”.

In the West final, the Zags played 11-seeded Xavier. “I said; ‘Ok good“. “But I tried to hold it”.