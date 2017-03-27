South Carolina Vs. Florida Live Stream

But let’s be honest. “We don’t want to just make it to the Final Four”.

It had to feel achingly familiar for Florida, which went 0-for-17 from 3-point range in the January 18 loss to SC.

Who had OR winning the Midwest? I mean you could boast about still having your national champion pick still in the mix but that’s a reach. They are actually 2-1 with the over in the NCAA Tournament after putting up 93 points in their first game and 88 in the second round.

How can you tune in to tonight’s Elite Eight action? Thornwell scored eight straight points during a two-minute span in the second half, turning a 57-55 UF lead into a 61-59 SC advantage with 4:54 left.

The past few years have seen Connecticut, Kentucky and Syracuse make the Final Four as No. 7 seeds or higher, after all. But nearly nobody had an OR team without Chris Boucher beating Kansas in Kansas City.

Gonzaga, South Carolina and OR have already exceeded expectations by reaching this program pinnacle.

South Carolina’s magical run continues. Everybody has chose to judge these kids based on those two weeks, rather than the five months.

The Bears will play at Madison Square Garden for the first time since winning the NIT in 2013.

No. 1 SC vs. He was named a unanimous selection to the AP All-SEC First Team and he earned USBWA All-District III (Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland) honors and he was named a Basketball Times Third Team All-American. Florida is looking to do anything to extend the game, and so Chris Chiozza – Friday night’s hero – darts to the basket, knowing that Carolina will certainly let him have the easy deuce because everyone – honestly, no lie; just about every basketball team on earth – would let him have the easy deuce.

Coach John Calipari begs to differ.

Gonzaga has limited its four NCAA Tournament opponents to 33.7 percent shooting from the floor. The Bulldogs (36-1) overpowered the Xavier Musketeers 83-59 in their Elite Eight confrontation Saturday. It was South Carolina’s first win over its old ACC foe since December 12, 1970.

This should be another classic game, but North Carolina will find a way to get it done, even if OR stays within the spread. OR is No. 19. No one could have imagined that the South Carolina Gamecock basketball team would be making their way to the Final Four.

SC was down 40-33 at halftime.

He spoke for a lot of former Gamecocks when he added: “I think Coach McGuire is pretty happy right now”. Which makes sense because those schools have been on my #ListOfEightRealTitleContenders for months. The national semifinals isn’t a birthright to anyone, of course, but it is at least a fairly regular destination for the Tar Heels. “They believe in each other and they put up with me”.

“I just kind of stepped back, and he gave me the ball and I just shot it, and luckily it went in”, Maye said of his game-winner. All Thornwell did in his first four NCAA games was score 103 points and take his team flying over the finish line with a brilliant stretch run. Tell us in the comments! So it could obviously go either way.

As we have seen in past NCAA Tournaments, it’s not always the best team that ends up winning. Not by much. Just slightly.

If North Carolina is a been-there-done-that team, the other side of the bracket in Glendale, Ariz., will feature the never-beens.

Going into the tournament, based on the perception of a down SEC, you wondered if the Wildcats’ had been tested enough in the conference part of the season to withstand the rigors of their draw in the tournament.

And wouldn’t that be some kind of story?