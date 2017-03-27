South Korea Prosecutors Seek to Arrest Park on Graft Allegations

Prosecutors questioned Park for 14 hours last Tuesday after she lost her presidential immunity following her ouster.

A Seoul prosecution office couldn’t immediately confirm the report. Choi allegedly was meddling in state affairs, despite not holding any official post, and helping extort money from big corporations.

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the prosecutors’ office in Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2017.

The allegations related to him, if proven, are expected to add momentum to the prosecutors’ ongoing investigation of Park, possibly encouraging them to file for her arrest warrant early next week. They have been calling for the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly to be disbanded.