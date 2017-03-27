South Western ‘improvements’ promised as First MTR wins franchise

They are paying a premium of £2.6bn over seven years.

FirstGroup said it will deliver 52,000 more peak seats per day at London Waterloo when compared to what is now being offered by December 2020, and will also focus on delivering “additional and faster services” on a number of routes.

However, the RMT rail union slammed the award – arguing the service should have been brought into the public sector to protect taxpayers from the Chinese state making “a killing” at their expense.

But the Department for Transport said MTR has experience operating the Hong Kong Metro and was well-placed to deliver “smooth and rapid” journeys for London commuters.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said it was “great news” for rail passengers following the recent announcement of a consultation on the South Eastern franchise. It will introduce 750 new, spacious train carriages for the Windsor, Reading and London Suburban routes by December 2020, as well as 18 additional, fully refurbished trains (90 carriages) on the London-Portsmouth route from December 2018.

“Over the past two decades, we have delivered real improvements for our customers right across the network”, said Stagecoach Chief Executive Martin Griffiths.