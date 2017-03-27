South32 announces $500m share buyback

South32 chairman David Crawford said the announcement further demonstrated the company’s disciplined approach to capital management.

The globally diversified mining and metals company, with operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America, has a strategy of maximising the potential of its assets and shareholder returns by optimising its existing operations, unlocking their potential and identifying new opportunities to compete for capital.

“The combination of our operating leverage, strong balance sheet and simple capital management framework is created to maximise returns and reward shareholders as financial performance improves”, he said.

Last month, South32 posted interim headline share earnings of 11.6 USA cents per share compared to a six cents/share loss in the previous financial year in which it booked $1.7bn in asset impairments. “We’ve always said our balance sheet could actually run at $500 million of net debt so I’ve still got about $1 billion’s worth of opportunity fund sitting there”.

“This $500 million capital management program meaningfully increases shareholder returns and follows the recent announcement of our $192 million interim dividend”.

The buy-back will occur over the next 12 months.

South32 shares last traded at A$2.66, about triple the value they were in January 2016 and about 28 percent higher than their launch price in May 2015.

S32 could be one of the companies best placed to distribute excess cash flows to shareholders, given a lack of internal capital options, which could consume the additional c.$850-1200m excess cash we think is likely to materialise over CY17-18. We maintain our positive view on S32, particularly on the strength of cash flow generation and net cash balance sheet position. The stock peaked at $3.065 in December.